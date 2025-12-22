Cooks didn't catch his lone target during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Cooks has gone without a catch in each of the Bills' last three games, despite playing 59 offensive snaps during that span. The veteran wideout has appeared in 14 games with Buffalo and New Orleans this season, catching 20 of 30 targets for 178 yards. He's expected to remain a minimal portion of the Bills' offensive game plan in the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.