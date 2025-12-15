Cooks (undisclosed) failed to catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 35-31 win over the Patriots.

Although Cooks played 22 offensive snaps and logged the second-most targets of any Bills receiver in Sunday's win, he was seen heading to the X-ray room with trainers following the game, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. In three games with Buffalo, Cooks has caught just one of four targets for 13 yards. If he's able to suit up for the Week 16 matchup against the Browns, he'll likely remain a depth option in the team's receiving corps.