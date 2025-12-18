Cooks (undisclosed) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Cooks was spotted entering the X-ray room with trainers after Buffalo's win over the Patriots in Week 15, but he appears to have only been receiving a precautionary examination. The veteran wideout didn't record a catch versus New England, but his three targets were the second-most on the team. He'll continue operating as a depth wideout for Buffalo heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Browns.