Cooks caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

In his first game with the Bills after signing on Nov. 25, Cooks was understandably not a huge part of Buffalo's offensive plans. The veteran wideout played just 17 of the Bills' 74 offensive snaps, the lowest total of any wide receiver who saw action on offense Sunday. Though it's possible that his role will grow as the regular season progresses toward its end, Cooks faces an uphill battle to see consistent usage in an offense that tends to spread the ball around. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old will look to get more involved when the Bills host the Bengals in Week 14.