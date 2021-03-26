The Bills signed Powell (foot) to a contract Friday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Powell contributed in both the return and offensive game for the Falcons during the 2020 campaign, with 8.9 yards per punt return and two touchdowns as well. The versatile player flashed promise over his 15 appearances last season, catching 12 of his 18 targets for 69 yards. Powells' speed at receiver and in the return game will hopefully provide the Bills with a notable boost this year.
