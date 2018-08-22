Bills' Brandon Reilly: Back practicing in full
Reilly (ribs) shed his red non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Reilly has been an impressive standout during camp but the ribs injury has somewhat derailed his positive impact. Without any limitations, Reilly will look to keep turning heads in Buffalo with a roster spot potentially on the line.
