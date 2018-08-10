Reilly suffered a rib injury in Thursday's game against the Panthers, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Reilly, who has seen plenty of first-team reps this offseason, only managed to come down with one catch last night before suffering the injury, but it was a deep catch and run that ended up going for 59 yards. The good news for Reilly is that the injury is not being viewed as a serious one, but given that Buffalo is thin at receiver as is, the team will likely proceed with caution.

More News
Our Latest Stories