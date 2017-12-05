Bills' Brandon Reilly: Promoted to active roster
The Bills promoted Reilly from their practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Reilly has been with the Bills' practice squad since Week 1 after he was cut from the team at the start of the season. He'll now join their active roster after Jordan Matthews was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but he is not expected to be a key contributor in the passing game.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.