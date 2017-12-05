Bills' Brandon Reilly: Promoted to active roster

The Bills promoted Reilly from their practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Reilly has been with the Bills' practice squad since Week 1 after he was cut from the team at the start of the season. He'll now join their active roster after Jordan Matthews was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but he is not expected to be a key contributor in the passing game.

