With teammate Zay Jones still recovering from offseason knee and shoulder injuries, Reilly has seen some practice time with the first-team offense, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Reilly, an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska last season, had a standout camp in 2017 as well. However, despite calls for him to add some excitement to a ho-hum receiving corps, he spent most of the season on the practice squad until a December call to the regular lineup. This time around, it looks like he has a better than 50-50 shot to make the team, while the only sure thing in this group is Kelvin Benjamin being the No. 1. Jones would be the No. 2 once he gets healthy and stops disappointing, but really, at this time the No. 2 through No. 5/6 slots are wide open.