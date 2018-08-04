Bills' Brandon Reilly: Standing out
With teammate Zay Jones still recovering from offseason knee and shoulder injuries, Reilly has seen some practice time with the first-team offense, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Reilly, an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska last season, had a standout camp in 2017 as well. However, despite calls for him to add some excitement to a ho-hum receiving corps, he spent most of the season on the practice squad until a December call to the regular lineup. This time around, it looks like he has a better than 50-50 shot to make the team, while the only sure thing in this group is Kelvin Benjamin being the No. 1. Jones would be the No. 2 once he gets healthy and stops disappointing, but really, at this time the No. 2 through No. 5/6 slots are wide open.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...