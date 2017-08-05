Bills' Brandon Tate: Back at practice
Tate, who suffered a minor calf injury last weekend, has returned to training camp practices.
The Bills have some decent returners in camp between the experienced Tate, Rashad Ross and the recently signed Taiwan Jones. Tate is the best skilled of the group, however, and seems to have a good shot at landing the final receiver spot based on his special teams prowess.
