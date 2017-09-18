Tate was a healthy inactive for Sunday's loss at Carolina.

The Bills chose to use Kaelin Clay in the returner role, possibly because Clay came over from the Panthers and coach Sean McDermott thought he'd have better knowledge of how to bust one against his former team. In reality, this was kind of a strange decision, as Tate is one of the league's better return men and has performed well in his 16 games with the Bills. Since Clay didn't do much in the game besides mishandling a punt, we'd expect Tate to be handling the return duties again in short order.