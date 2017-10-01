Bills' Brandon Tate: Inactive in Atlanta
Tate is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
This seems strange to us since Tate is one of the league's better return men, but the Bills can also use Kaelin Clay on returns and Clay is probably a better receiver. The Bills have no stars and could use some depth in the passing game, so apparently Clay is the choice between those two for this week. In any matter, find another returner for Week 4 if your league uses those.
