Tate is inactive for Thursday's game against the Jets.

It looks like some combination of Jordan Matthews, Micah Hyde, Taiwan Jones and Deonte Thompson will serve as the primary return men Thursday. Tate is one of the league's better returners, but he doesn't offer much in the receiving game even though he made a big play last week against the Raiders. Coach Sean McDermott must have a different strategy set for this week, while Tate's outlook may not get much better once the Bills start suiting up newcomer Kelvin Benjamin in Week 10. Tate's best hope might be if his special teams replacements simply botch the job.