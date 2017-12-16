Bills' Breon Borders: Joins Bills

The Bills signed Borders from the Raiders' practice squad on Saturday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Borders has spent the season on the Raiders' practice squad, but is set to make his NFL debut with the Bills on Sunday. The rookie figures to primarily play a special teams role with the club, while also providing depth in the secondary.

