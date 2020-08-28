site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Brian Allen: Secures pact with Bills
RotoWire Staff
Aug 28, 2020
Allen signed with the Bills on Friday.
Allen spent most of the 2019 season on the Seahawks' practice squad, but he does have some experience with 16 games played between 2017 and 2018. He'll simply add depth in the Bills' secondary, and his best chance to make the roster is via special teams.
