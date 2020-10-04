site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Brian Winters: Departs with knee injury
RotoWire Staff
Winters was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Raiders with a knee injury.
Winters suffered this injury in the first half and is considered questionable to return.
