Bills' Brian Winters: Gearing up Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Winters (knee) is active for Tuesday's game versus the Titans.
With Quinton Spain (foot) sitting out, Winters could start Tuesday's game at left guard in Spain's place. Otherwise, he'll simply serve as depth on the offensive line.
