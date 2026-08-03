Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Avoids season-ending blow

Gardner-Johnson (calf) suffered a lower calf strain Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills Radio Network reports.

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field during Saturday's practice with what many feared was a season-ending Achilles tear. The news is significantly more uplifting, though there is still no timetable revealed for the starting safety's return. Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone have been receiving a majority of the reps across from Cole Bishop in Gardner-Johnson's absence, with rookie fifth-round pick Jalon Kilgore not yet earning a significant share of snaps with the starting secondary.