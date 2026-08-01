Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Carted off field Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field to the locker room during Saturday's training camp practice due to a right lower-leg injury, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Gardner-Johnson had to be helped into the medical tent after the injury before being taken back to the locker room, where he'll undergo further tests to evaluate the severity of the injury. The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March in what was a significant upgrade to the team's secondary, so an extended absence would be a blow to Buffalo's defense. Gardner-Johnson was replaced by Geno Stone in team drills.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!