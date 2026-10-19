The NFL announced Monday that Gardner-Johnson has received a one-game suspension without pay for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's 33-30 win over the Raiders.

During the second quarter of the game, Gardner-Johnson was ejected after spitting in the direction of Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. The Bills are on bye in Week 7, so the veteran defensive back will serve the ban during a Week 8 game against the Ravens. Gardner-Johnson's absence likely clears the way for Damar Hamlin and Dee Alford to see added snaps in the secondary.