Gardner-Johnson has been reinstated after serving a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reported Monday.

The Bills have been granted a one-day exemption to return Gardner-Johnson to the active roster but it remains unclear what will be done with the free safety. Coach Joe Brady has yet to name a starting safety opposite Cole Bishop for Week 9 against the Vikings, and Damar Hamlin may get the start after displaying strong consistency in the Bills' Week 8 win over the Ravens.