site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-cam-lewis-expected-to-start | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Cam Lewis: Expected to start
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lewis is expected to draw the start at free safety Sunday against the Vikings, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.
Lewis appears to have moved ahead of Jaquan Johnson on the team's positional depth chart, and he'll get the chance to start in place of Jordan Poyer (elbow) against Minnesota.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read