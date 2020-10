Lewis suffered a wrist injury early in Monday's loss to the Chiefs and did not return, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

That explains Lewis' low snap count of 10 defensive plays in a game where he received a surprise start as the third cornerback over Taron Johnson. Lewis did not record any stats in his abbreviated outing. We'll see if he can shake the injury quickly in what's now a short week before the Week 7 contest at the Jets.