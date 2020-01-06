Bills' Cam Lewis: Inks deal with Bills
Lewis (concussion) signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Monday.
Lewis -- an undrafted rookie out of the University of Buffalo -- battled a concussion through training camp and was cut before Week 1. He'll battle for a depth role in 2020, and he'll likely need to contribute on special teams to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
