Lewis recorded 43 total tackles (33 solo), four passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

After starting six games and playing 569 defensive snaps during the Bills' 2024 campaign, Lewis started just four contests and logged 370 defensive snaps this season. Despite this, the Buffalo product remained a key contributor, tying for the fourth-most passes defensed while playing 222 special-teams snaps. Set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, Lewis will likely draw interest from teams in need of secondary depth ahead of the 2026 season.