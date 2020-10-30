Lewis (wrist) was limited for the third straight session Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The local product went undrafted in 2019, but the Bills have given him a few chances and he's seen quite a bit of action so far in 2020, as several injuries have befallen the Buffalo secondary. If Lewis can go Sunday against New England, he could be in line for extra depth work again, with fellow corner Josh Norman out and Levi Wallace trying to come back from an ankle injury.