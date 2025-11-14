Lewis (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Lewis was a limited participant in all three practices this week with a calf injury. The slot cornerback was able to play through a shoulder injury in the Bills' Week 10 loss to the Dolphins despite logging limited sessions throughout that week as well. The 28-year-old's status for Sunday's game may also revolve around the starting slot cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), and his availability. If Lewis is able to suit up he will likely either backup a starting Johnson or share slot cornerback snaps with fellow University at Buffalo product Ja'Marcus Ingram if Johnson is unable to go for a third straight week.