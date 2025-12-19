Lewis (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Lewis popped up on the Bills' injury report Thursday, logging two consecutive limited sessions to end the week of practice due to a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old has appeared in all 14 of Buffalo's games this season, recording 35 total tackles, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. If active for the Week 16 contest, Lewis will likely play a reserve role in the Bills' secondary.