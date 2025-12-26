Bills' Cam Lewis: Set to suit up Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's clash against Philadelphia.
Lewis was deemed a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was able to log a full practice Friday. He thus has avoided an injury designation and will be in action Sunday. Lewis has yet to miss a game this season, but his defensive snap count has been trending down of late, and he logged just a 14 percent share last Sunday against the Browns.