Bills' Cam Lewis: Will miss Friday's preseason tilt

Lewis (concussion) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Unfortunately, the rookie from the University of Buffalo suffered an injury in the second preseason game and it didn't look good, as he left on a stretcher. It's going to be difficult for him to make the team at this stage, unless the Bills decide to take one of the injury designation options.

Our Latest Stories