Bills' Cam Phillips: Roster shot in 2019
Phillips was signed to a reserve futures contract Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Phillips, an undrafted free agent, bounced around with the Bills in 2018 between the practice squad, the active roster (he played in two games) and being waived from the team, but the Virginia Tech product will be given a shot to make the team this summer. The Bills don't have many proven options at wide receiver, but they have a large amount of cap money to spend and will address the position with a lot more than Phillips this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...