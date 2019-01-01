Phillips was signed to a reserve futures contract Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Phillips, an undrafted free agent, bounced around with the Bills in 2018 between the practice squad, the active roster (he played in two games) and being waived from the team, but the Virginia Tech product will be given a shot to make the team this summer. The Bills don't have many proven options at wide receiver, but they have a large amount of cap money to spend and will address the position with a lot more than Phillips this offseason.

