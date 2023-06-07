Dantzler signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday.

Dantzler will head to Buffalo after being waived by the Commanders last week. The cornerback played in 10 games with the Vikings last season, recording 50 tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Dantzler will provide the Bills with additional depth behind Tre'Davious White and Kaiir Elam in the secondary.