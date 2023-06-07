Dantzler signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday.
Dantzler will head to Buffalo after being waived by the Commanders last week. The cornerback played in 10 games with the Vikings last season, recording 50 tackles, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Dantzler will provide the Bills with additional depth behind Tre'Davious White and Kaiir Elam in the secondary.
More News
-
Cameron Dantzler: Waived by Washington•
-
Commanders' Cameron Dantzler: Claimed off waivers by Washington•
-
Cameron Dantzler: Done in Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Hindered by injuries again in 2022•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Won't play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: May miss Sunday•