Dantzler and the Bills agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday.

Dantzler will head to Buffalo after being waived by the Commanders on May 30. The cornerback played in 10 games with the Vikings last season, recording 50 tackles, five pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Dantzler will provide the Bills with additional depth behind Tre'Davious White and Kaiir Elam in the secondary.