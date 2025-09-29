Bills' Cameron Johnston: Dealing with foot/ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston is expected to miss time after sustaining a foot/ankle injury during the Bills' 31-19 win over the Saints on Sunday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Johnston appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter, but he was cleared to return to the game. With Johnston expected to miss multiple games, the Bills will host multiple punters ahead of their Week 5 AFC East clash against the Patriots on Sunday.