default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Bills placed Johnston (foot/ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Johnston sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints. The injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on IR, which means he'll be forced to be sidelined for at least the next four games. That puts Week 10 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 9 as the earliest Johnston can return from injured reserve. The Bills signed Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster, and he will serve as Buffalo's punter while Johnston is on the shelf.

More News