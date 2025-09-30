The Bills placed Johnston (foot/ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Johnston sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints. The injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on IR, which means he'll be forced to be sidelined for at least the next four games. That puts Week 10 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 9 as the earliest Johnston can return from injured reserve. The Bills signed Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster, and he will serve as Buffalo's punter while Johnston is on the shelf.