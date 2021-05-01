The Bills selected Basham in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

Buffalo continues to load up on edge rushers with Basham joining Gregory Rousseau as the Bills' first two picks. Basham is a different type of player than Rousseau but is effective in his own right. He racked up 35.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks during his time at Wake Forest, showing explosiveness to go with strong instincts to find the ball carrier and create chaos in the backfield. Buffalo can get creative with how it uses Basham, as he can rush the edge or the B-gap.