Keenum's teammate Josh Allen is reportedly being evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament as well as related nerves.

Allen dismissed the severity of injury Sunday after the loss to the Jets saying he'd be OK, but he was clearly hurting on the team's final drive and coach Sean McDermott indicated Monday that his star QB would at least need to be further evaluated. Allen missed four games as a rookie with a UCL injury, though for all we know he could be ready to suit up in Week 10 around some limited practice time. Should the worst transpire, however, Keenum would be called to take on starting duties for a team that offers plenty of weapons in the passing game, namely his former Vikings teammate, Stefon Diggs.