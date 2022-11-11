Keenum could make his first start of the season in Sunday's game against the Vikings with top quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) listed as questionable but uncertain to play in the Week 10 contest, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

While tending to an injury to the UCL in his throwing elbow and related nerves, Allen sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning as a limited participant Friday. The limited session might have good enough for Allen to avoid being ruled out heading into the weekend, but head coach Sean McDermott described the signal-caller's status as an "hour-to-hour situation," which suggests Allen may be trending toward a game-time call in advance of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. With Allen missing practice time due to the elbow injury, Keenum has taken most of the first-team work the past three days and could be pressed into his first extended action for the Bills. Though Keenum has made 64 career regular-season NFL starts, his lone two appearances with Buffalo have thus far come during garbage-time scenarios late in uncompetitive games.