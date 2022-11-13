Keenum is expected to remain the Bills' backup quarterback Sunday against the Vikings with Josh Allen (elbow) active for the contest and slated to start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Allen was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game after he managed just one limited practice this week due to the UCL injury he sustained in the Week 9 loss to the Jets, the Bills' decision not to add a third quarterback to the active roster Saturday pointed to Allen being ready to go. While Allen avoided the inactive list, he didn't initially take part in warmups with the team before he finally got on the field to take the first 11-on-11 walk-through rep with the offense, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Allen's activity on the field accompanied with Schefter's report thus points to Keenum serving in his usual backup role, though Keenum will remain ready to go on in the event Allen incurs any in-game setbacks.