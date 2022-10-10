Keenum completed two of his five pass attempts for eight yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers.

Even though he played just eight snaps after starter Josh Allen was rested for the final 10 minutes of the blowout win, Keenum was still given the opportunity to air it out. Keenum showed a rapport with wideout Isaiah Hodgins -- who drew four of the targets -- but he wasn't able to generate a first down across his three drives. Thanks to a pair of resounding wins over the Titans and Bills, Keenum has already seen action in two games this season, but he's unlikely to receive extended playing time in 2022 unless Allen misses time with an injury, or if Buffalo has the luxury of resting starters Week 18 in advance of the playoffs.