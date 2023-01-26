Keenum completed just two of seven passes for eight yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in spot duty while appearing in two games during the 2022 season.

Keenum was almost tossed into the spotlight twice in 2022 -- once when Josh Allen suffered a fairly serious elbow injury in a Week 9 loss to the Jets and again when Allen took a big hit in the Bills' divisional-round loss to the Bengals. However, Allen played through a number of issues throughout the season and never missed a full game. Keenum is under contract for two more seasons, and with No. 3 quarterback Matt Barkley signing a reserve/future contract Monday, the Bills may be prepared to enter 2023 with the same quarterback room. Allen likely isn't going anywhere for years, but Keenum holds intrigue as a player who's one injury away from directing a high-powered offense.