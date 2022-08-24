Keenum completed 16 of 18 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown pass and no interceptions in Saturday's preseason win over Denver, good for a 129.6 rating.

This was a major improvement for the veteran free-agent addition, who's performance was disastrous at best in his first outing with the Bills a week prior. This should be enough to squash any talk of third-stringer Matt Barkley overtaking Keenum for the No. 2 job, but with Josh Allen being rested in the preseason finale this week, each of the backups should see plenty of playing time to prove their worth.