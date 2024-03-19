Toohill (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Patrick Warren of the team's official site reports.
Toohill appeared in 16 games last season, missing the Commanders' final contest due to a shoulder injury, but can now be considered healthy. The Stanford product notched a career-high 5.0 sacks in 2023 and should bolster Buffalo's depth on the edges.
More News
-
Commanders' Casey Toohill: Ends year with 5.0 sacks•
-
Commanders' Casey Toohill: Not playing Sunday•
-
Commanders' Casey Toohill: Not listed on injury report•
-
Commanders' Casey Toohill: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Commanders' Casey Toohill: Won't play Week 3•
-
Commanders' Casey Toohill: Under concussion evaluation•