Watch Now:

Toohill (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Patrick Warren of the team's official site reports.

Toohill appeared in 16 games last season, missing the Commanders' final contest due to a shoulder injury, but can now be considered healthy. The Stanford product notched a career-high 5.0 sacks in 2023 and should bolster Buffalo's depth on the edges.

More News