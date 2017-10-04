Play

Bills' Charles Clay: Absent from practice Wednesday

Clay was absent from practice Wednesday due to a death in his family, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills haven't provided any indication that Clay will remain away from the team through Sunday's game with the Bengals, so he's still seemingly on track to play in Week 5. Clay has been one of the top-performing fantasy tight ends through four games, notching 18 catches for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

