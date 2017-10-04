Bills' Charles Clay: Absent from practice Wednesday
Clay was absent from practice Wednesday due to a death in his family, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills haven't provided any indication that Clay will remain away from the team through Sunday's game with the Bengals, so he's still seemingly on track to play in Week 5. Clay has been one of the top-performing fantasy tight ends through four games, notching 18 catches for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Tops 100 yards in upset win•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Scores key touchdown against Denver•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Production drops off from Week 1•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Practices fully Thursday•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.