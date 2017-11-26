Bills' Charles Clay: Active for Week 12
Clay (knee), as expected, is active for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay was a hot pickup earlier in the year when he was healthier and had a good rapport going with Tyrod Taylor. However, he ended up missing three weeks with a knee injury and has struggled since returning, catching just five balls for 40 yards in the past two games while missing some practice time. The Bills will need some of that previous chemistry with Taylor to resurface now that the latter has re-taken the starting QB job, as the team will be trying for an upset that would end an ugly three-game losing streak.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...