Bills' Charles Clay: Active for Week 12

Clay (knee), as expected, is active for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Clay was a hot pickup earlier in the year when he was healthier and had a good rapport going with Tyrod Taylor. However, he ended up missing three weeks with a knee injury and has struggled since returning, catching just five balls for 40 yards in the past two games while missing some practice time. The Bills will need some of that previous chemistry with Taylor to resurface now that the latter has re-taken the starting QB job, as the team will be trying for an upset that would end an ugly three-game losing streak.