Bills' Charles Clay: Another limited practice on tap

Clay (knee) will be limited during Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

This is likely going to be the method of operation for Clay the rest of the season, where he plays Sunday but his reps get restricted throughout the week of practice. More concerning for Clay than the knee issue might be the situation at quarterback, as starter Tyrod Taylor (knee) is a big question mark for this week. Clay has a good rapport with Taylor, but it's an underwhelming offense as it is, and playing with rookie Nathan Peterman would be even more detrimental for all pieces involved in the passing game.