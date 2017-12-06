Bills' Charles Clay: Another limited practice

Clay (knee) will be limited during Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

This is likely going to be the method of operation for Clay the rest of the season, where he plays Sunday but his reps get restricted throughout the week in order to keep him mostly healthy. Of bigger concern might be the situation at quarterback, where Tyrod Taylor (knee) is a big question mark for this week. Clay has a good rapport with Taylor, but it's a bad offense as it is and playing with rookie Nathan Peterman would be a real challenge for those involved in the passing game.