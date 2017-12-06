Bills' Charles Clay: Another limited practice
Clay (knee) will be limited during Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
This is likely going to be the method of operation for Clay the rest of the season, where he plays Sunday but his reps get restricted throughout the week in order to keep him mostly healthy. Of bigger concern might be the situation at quarterback, where Tyrod Taylor (knee) is a big question mark for this week. Clay has a good rapport with Taylor, but it's a bad offense as it is and playing with rookie Nathan Peterman would be a real challenge for those involved in the passing game.
More News
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.