Bills' Charles Clay: Another quiet week

Clay hauled in two of three targets for 18 yards during Sunday's upset win over the Vikings.

Impressive as the Bills' win was, the passing game was kind of quiet and only running back Chris Ivory eclipsed 30 receiving yards. Clay now just has 47 receiving yards over three games and remains an unexciting fantasy option in a passing attack that should be below average most of the season.

