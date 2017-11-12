Bills' Charles Clay: Back in action

Clay (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Clay is back in the mix following a three-game absence after having practiced in a limited fashion all week. While it remains to be seen how close to 100 percent he is at this stage as he bounces back from a procedure to address a torn meniscus and MCL sprain, in his return, look for Clay to reclaim his starting role at tight end from Nick O'Leary. Despite having only played five games this season, Clay still leads the Bills with 258 receiving yards. He'll now look to re-establish his on-field rapport with QB Tyrod Taylor in a Buffalo passing offense that was recently bolstered by the acquisition of big-bodied wideout Kelvin Benjamin.