Bills' Charles Clay: Catches two passes in return
Clay caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints.
Making his return after a month-long absence, Clay was unable to make a significant impact as the passing attack struggled mightily as a whole. Clay had established a strong rapport with Tyrod Taylor prior to undergoing knee surgery which should begin to rekindle sooner rather than later. Another week removed from the injury, look for the big target to be further integrated into next week's game plan against the Chargers.
